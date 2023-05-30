Veeran Update: Hip Hop Tamizha Says His Film Highly Appealing To Kids

Music composer-actor Hip Hop Tamizha Adhi, who will next be seen in Veeran, has said that he needed extensive training for his role. At a press conference, where ARK Saravanan, Athira, Kali Venkat and Vinay were also present, Tamizha Adhi said he performed numerous action scenes in the film.

The film is being directed by ARK Saravanan, who is known for directing Maragata Nanayanam. Additionally, he expressed his personal preference for Shaktiman among superheroes, despite the popularity of characters like Superman, Iron Man, and Spider-Man in Hollywood movies. Tamizha Adhi further explained that he had chosen and acted in the superhero-themed story of Veeran, which he believed would be highly appealing to children. He assured parents that they would surely bring their children to watch the film.

Director A.R.K. Saravanan shared insights about the movie, describing it as a superhero story based on Veeran Pollachi. He encouraged the audience to set aside their troubles and enjoy the movie. Furthermore, he mentioned that the team had incorporated a lesson from an incident in Neyveli into the film.

Veeran is said to have fantasy and sci-fi elements and two of its songs have already been released on YouTube. The songs have gained a lot of popularity and now Adhi introduced fans to his third single titled Veeran Thiruvizha. The lyrics for the song have been penned by Muthamil and Muthu Sirpi has lent his voice.

Veeran is all set to release in theatres on June 2 and Adhi hopes the family entertainer to be a great experience for people. The film’s trailer and songs have created a huge hype around it and that is good from the marketing point of view.

Apart from Adhi and Athira, Veeran also stars munishkanth, R. Badree, Sassi Selvaraj and Chella in prominent roles.