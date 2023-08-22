Velvet Nagaram To Kannitheevu, 4 Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-starrers To Air On Colors Tamil This Week

If you are a fan of South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and cannot nearly have enough of her movies, Colors Tamil has a treat for you this week, broadcasting some of her successful Tamil films during prime time. Find out which movies are being shown by Colors Tamil this week.

Velvet Nagaram

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar and Ramesh Thilak feature in Manoj Kumar Natrajan’s psychological suspense film Velvet Nagaram. The plot of the movie, which is based on actual events, is around a journalist who uncovers the murder mystery of an actress but finds himself in peril after being targeted by perpetrators of the conspiracy. The movie features a lot of tense moments and realistic performances. Additionally, Bhagat Kumar’s cinematography is amazing. The movie was already telecast on Monday, August 21 at 9:30 PM.

Tharai Thappattai

Tharai Thappattai is a folk art film. It is directed by National Award-winning director Bala. Ilayaraja composed the music for this film. Sasikumar played the role of a Karakata troupe musician named Sannasi and Varalakshmi Sarathkumar played the female lead as a Karakata artiste named Sooravalli. This film also became Ilayaraja’s 1000th film and he won a National Award for Best Background Score for the film. It will be telecast on Tuesday, August 22 at 9 PM.

Chasing

Varalakshmi Sarathkumar plays Police Inspector Adira in Chasing. Sona Heiden, Super Subbarayan and Bala Saravanan play pivotal roles in the film. Directed by K. Veerakumar and produced by Mathiazhagan Muniyandi under the Asia Sin Media banner, the movie narrates the tale of Inspector Adira who sets out to nab a dreaded drug lord based in Malaysia. The film will be telecast on Colors Tamil on Wednesday, August 23 at 9.30 pm.