Venu Swamy's Predictions About Anasuya Bhardwaj's Political Aspirations Viral

Renowned astrologer Venu Swamy, known for his accurate predictions on celebrity relationships, has previously foretold certain aspects of ex-television anchor and actress Anasuya Bhardwaj’s life. Venu Swamy, while analyzing her horoscope, shared insights about Anasuya’s future trajectory. According to him, significant changes were anticipated in Anasuya’s life after 2021, indicating a transformative shift that will propel her forward without looking back. The astrologer predicted that Anasuya Bhardwaj will witness a steady rise to the top of her industry, suggesting a promising and enduring career ahead.

Now, his predictions are once again gaining popularity as in the same video, he also highlighted the possibility of Anasuya entering politics. However, there is no such confirmation about this news yet.

Anasuya Bhardwaj started her career as an anchor on the show Jabardasth, garnering the attention of the small screen audience with her alluring charm. Consistently delivering mesmerising appearances, she has carved a distinctive niche for herself, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.

After several years of being a television anchor, Anasuya Bhardwaj made her mark on the silver screen as she has been securing a series of film opportunities, solidifying her presence in the industry.

Anasuya’s portrayal as Rangammatta in Rangasthalam (1985) gathered immense acclaim. Since then, she played different roles in films such as Winner, Gayatri, Yatra, Thank You Brother etc.

Moreover, her role as Dakshayan in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa further showcased her talent. Crafted by director Sukumar, her powerful character earned both praise and recognition.