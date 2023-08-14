Vetagadu To Satyam Sivam, 6 Blockbuster Films Starring Hit On-screen Pair NTR And Sridevi

Late actors Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR, and Sridevi were the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. Both left a mark on the Indian film industry with their impactful performances. Interestingly, they have shared the screen multiple times. The pair made a great on-screen couple, which was loved by the audience. Let us take a look at some of the films they have done together which proved to be superhits.

Vetagadu

It was the first time NTR and Sridevi shared the screen. It is a Telugu action film released in 1979, which is directed by K Raghavendra Rao. The producers of the film were M Arjuna Raju and K Sivarama Raju, under Roja Movies. The film was a blockbuster hit.

Aatagadu

It is a Telugu language action film, which was released in 1980. The director of this film was Tatineni Rama Rao, and it was produced by G Rajendra Prasad. Chakravarthy was the music composer.

Rowdy Ramudu Konte Krishnudu

This film was also directed by K Raghavendra Rao, and it was released in 1980. The Telugu action film starred NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Sridevi. The producer was NTR, it was under his production house called Ramakrishna Cine Studios.

Sardar Papa Rayudu

This film is a Telugu historical fiction film directed by Dasari Narayana Rao and released in 1980. It was produced by Kranthi Kumar. The cast of this film includes NTR, Sridevi and Sharda. It has a Hindi remake called Sarfarosh, released in 1985.

Gaja Donga

Also directed by K Raghavaendra Rao, it is an action crime film released in 1981. The producers of this film were Chalasani Gopi and K Nageswara Rao, under Vijaya Durga Art Pictures. Aside from the two leads, the film also starred Jayasudha.