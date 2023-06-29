Veteran Actor R Sarath Kumar Tweets About Suryavamsam Sequel; See Post

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of his blockbuster film Suryavamsam, veteran actor R Sarath Kumar took to Twitter to share a heartfelt message. In addition to expressing his gratitude, the actor, who recently appeared in Por Thozhil, also confirmed the exciting news that a sequel to Suryavamsam is currently in the works.

On the film’s 26th anniversary, Sarath Kumar tweeted, “It has been 26 years since the release of ‘Suryavamsam,’ a special family film that holds a significant place in my artistic journey. Despite the passage of time and advancements in technology, the film continues to remain etched in the minds of fans from all walks of life. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the fans who embraced the entire movie, its characters, dialogues, and songs, making it a tremendous success! Stay tuned for ‘Suryavamsam - 21’ coming soon."

Written and directed by Vikraman, Suryavamsam features R Sarath Kumar, Devayani, and Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The film also includes notable performances by Priya Ramam, Manivannan, Anandraj, Ramesh Khanna, and Sundarrajan. With music composed by SA Rajkumar and cinematography by S. Saravanan, Suryavamsam delves into the complexities of interpersonal relationships, highlighting the detrimental effects of ego and communication barriers on personal connections. Sarath Kumar shines in a dual role, portraying both the father and son characters in the film.

Suryavamsam emerged as one of the biggest hits of its time. It not only achieved remarkable success in the Tamil film industry but also gained recognition through its remakes in other languages. The film was remade in Telugu and Hindi as Sooryavansham, and in Kannada as Surya Vamsha.

On the professional front, R. Sarath Kumar is renowned for his roles in films like Nattamai, Sandamarutham, Ponniyin Selvan: Part I, and of course, Suryavamsam. The actor has also showcased his talent in movies such as Custody, Rudhran, Christopher, Varisu, James, Vaanam Kottattum, and more. Currently, he is gearing up for upcoming films like Rangabali, Pamban, Naa Naa, Samaran, and Journey, among others.