Veteran Actress Sulochana Latkar Dies At 94; Last Rites To Take Place On June 5

Veteran actress Sulochana Latkar whose acting career spanned over 300 films in Marathi and Hindi cinema passed away on June 4, Sunday. She was 94.Reportedly, Sulochana was undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. Her last rites will take place on Monday at Shivaji Park Crematorium along with the funeral at her residence from 11 AM to 5 PM.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Sulochana was admitted to Sushrusha Hospital in Mumbai. Her daughter Kanchan Ghanekar shared with ABP News she was suffering from shortness of breath and other age-related ailments. The Khoon Bhari Mang actress’s health started worsening from Saturday following which she was kept on a ventilator.

The report also stated that Sulochana was struggling with age-related ailments since March. Back in the month she was admitted but was later discharged after 3 weeks of treatment. Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde had come forward to help the ailing actress by allocating Rs 3 lakh for her treatment to the hospital from the CM fund. He had also promised to bear all the expenses of her treatment.

Born on July 30, 1928, in Mumbai, India. Sulochana Latkar began her acting career in the 1940s and went on to establish herself as a prominent actress in both languages. She acted in numerous films and was recognized for her versatile performances. Some of her notable Hindi films include “Nagin" (1954), “Mr. & Mrs. ’55" (1955), “Shree 420" (1955), and “Dosti" (1964). In Marathi cinema, she appeared in movies such as “Vahinichi Maya" (1954), “Snehlata" (1955), and “Chandanachi Choli Ang Ang Jaali" (1975), among others.

The veteran actress was known for essaying a wide range of roles, from supporting characters to motherly figures. She had a natural acting style that resonated with the audience. Her performances were often hailed for their depth and emotional impact. To add to her glory, she was a recipient of numerous accolades such as the civilian honour of Padma Shri, Chitrabhushan Award, Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award as well as Maharashtra Bhushan Award.