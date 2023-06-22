Veteran Kannada Actress B Shyamala Devi Files Complaint Against Her Son Over Property Dispute

B Shyamala Devi, a veteran Kannada actress and wife of noted director late Siddalaingaiah, has filed a police complaint against her son and daughter-in-law over a property dispute. The actress also alleged mental trauma, physical assault, abuse and blackmail in her FIR. The actress initially approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner with her complaint and the case was then transferred to Basavanagudi Women’s Police Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The 68-year-old actress claimed that she was living a happy life until her son Nithin got married to a woman named Smitha.

B Shyamala Devi shared that she had bought a house in Chandra Layout in Bengaluru, where she resides along with her son and daughter-in-law. But after her son’s marriage, the couple allegedly began torturing her to transfer the property in their name.

The actress said that she had earlier approached a senior citizen’s forum to ask her son and daughter-in-law to vacate the home because she was unable to handle the reported abuse and torture. But later she changed her mind after her son apologised to her claiming his wife was pregnant.

In the complaint, the actress also mentioned that her son withdraw money without her knowledge as she doesn’t know how to use credit cards and online banking.