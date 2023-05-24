Veteran Music Director Rajesh Roshan Turns 68: A Look At His Cinematic Journey

Rajesh Roshan is considered a noted music composer in the Hindi film industry. Throughout his career, he has received various critical acclaim and recognition for his contribution to Indian cinema. The legendary composer is the younger brother of director Rakesh Roshan and the uncle of Hrithik Roshan. He has scored music for more than 100 films.

Rajesh Roshan and Rakesh Roshan’s father, Roshan, was also a music director in the industry. Rajesh Roshan’s career started at just 18 when he was first given a chance to kickstart his career in music by the famous actor and filmmaker Mehmood. However, his first major success came with the 1974 film Kunwara Baap. Since then, he has worked on many films and cemented his place in the industry as a famous music director. After that, he composed several other songs, like Dil Kya Kare, Pardesia, and Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaaye.

The music composer has always lived within a film family and has even composed music for his nephew, Hrithik Roshan, as well. His enchanting melodies, like Ek Pal Ka Jeena for Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai and Dil Kyu Yeh Mera from Kites, have become quite popular among the masses.

Rajesh Roshan married Kanchan Roshan, and the couple has two children, Eashan Roshan and Pashmina Roshan. Pashmina is gearing up to make her debut in the industry with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film is a remake of the 2003 hit film Ishq Vishk, starring Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao, and Shenaz Treasury. Ishq Vishk Rebound also stars Rohit Suresh Saraf, Naila Grewal, and Jibraan Khan in the lead.

On the other hand, his son, Eashan Roshan, also aims to become a film director like his uncle.

His last composition was for Hrithik Roshan’s hit film, Kaabil. The film was directed by Sanjay Gupta and had Yami Gautam as the female protagonist. The project also starred Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy as antagonists.