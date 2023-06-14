Veteran Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar, Who Sang Titli Udi, Dies at 86

Veteran Singer Sharda Rajan Iyengar passed away at the age of 86. The singer was an active playback singer between the years 1965 and 1986. While she sang many songs, she was best known for the song Titli Udi from the film Suraj (1966). The video featured Vyjayanthimala and the music was by Shankar Jaikishan. She was introduced to Bollywood by Raj Kapoor and promoted by Shankar Jaikishan.

The Times of India was the first publication to report about Sharda’s death. India Today later reported that she died of cancer. She reportedly died on June 14.

Born in 1937, Sharda was among the early generations of singers who ruled Bollywood. Although Titli Udi is synonym to her name, she has sung various others songs in her career. These include the hit cabaret song Baat Zara Hai Aapas Ki’ from ‘Jahan Pyar Miley’ (1970) which won her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. She also sang songs such as Masti Aur Jawani Ho Umar Badi Mastani Ho, Leja Leja Leja Mera Dil, Woh Pari Kahan Se Laun and Tum Pyar Se Dekho, among many others.

It is said that Sharda collaborated with different singers and muscians during her run in Bollywood. These included Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Kishore Kumar, Yesudas, Mukesh and Suman Kalyanpur. Sharda sang songs for leadings ladies such as Vyjayanthimala, Sadhana, Saira Banu, Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore, Mumtaz, Rekha and Helen. It is also reported that Sharda was the first Indian female singer to drop a pop album. She released an album named Sizzlers in 1971.

However, her last song was in the 1980s. She sang a song for the film Kaanch Ki Deewar. While she made a comeback in 2007 with the album of Mirza Ghalib ghazals, Andaaz-e-Bayan but did not reach expected fame.