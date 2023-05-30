Veteran Tamil Actor Sarathkumar Claims He Will Live For 150 Years

R Sarathkumar is considered one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. He has worked in various films throughout his career across several languages in South India. Currently, he is doing character and villain roles. Apart from being an actor, he has also been an active individual in politics. He is the founder of the regional political party, All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK), in Tamil Nadu. R Sarathkumar has been in the news for his comments during a recent political meeting in Madurai.

R Sarathkumar claimed that he will live up to 150 years if he is made Chief Minister in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections. He said, “I am 69 years old now, but I feel like a 25-year-old youth. I will live for 150 years. I have learned the strategy, if you elect me as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in the 2026 elections, I will tell you all the secrets of how to live for 150 years."

Sarathkumar said that the leader should be the one who has a strong resolution towards development and should be the one who prioritises nationality first. He added that all of these things require effort, honesty, physical strength and mental strength.

The actor’s comments are going viral on social media. While some people have appreciated him, others have started creating memes based on his comments. Some are even saying that, as a public figure, one should not make such claims to rise to the post of Chief Minister.

In 2007, Sarathkumar founded the All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) in Tamil Nadu, claiming to carry on K Kamaraj’s beliefs. He was also a former MLA from the Tenkasi constituency. From 2006 to 2015, Sarathkumar also served as the president of the Nadigar Sangam for three consecutive terms.

Sarathkumar has worked as a writer, director, and producer in the South cinema. He has acted in popular films, like Sarathi, Myna, Remo, Ponniyin Selvan 1 and Varisu