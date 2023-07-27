Veteran Tamil Film Editor R Vittal Dies Aged 91

Veteran Tamil film editor R Vittal passed away on Wednesday after suffering from cancer. He was 91 years old. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. According to a report by Times Of India, R Vittal suffered a heart attack. He used to live with his daughter in Kodambakkam after his wife and son died a few years ago.

R Vittal has edited more than 70 films, directed by veteran director SP Muthuraman, who has worked with superstars like Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. Apart from working with SP Muthuraman, R Vittal has edited almost 300 films in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages. The films he edited include Aadu Puli Aattam, Padikathavan, Jappanil Kalyanaraman, Murattukaalai, Nallavanuku Nallavan, Naan Mahaan Alla, Paayum Puli, Server Sundaram, Raja Chinna Roja and Vikram.

Apart from giving hit films for Rajinikanth, R Vittal has edited 18 films starring Shivaji Ganesan in the lead.