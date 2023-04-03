Veterimaaran Thanks Ilaiyaraaja After Viduthalai’s Success

Tamil film Viduthalai Part 1 was released on March 31 to critical acclaim and good business at the box office. The period crime thriller film directed by Vetrimaaran has Soori and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Soori plays a police constable who is tasked with capturing Vijay Sethupathi, leader of a separatist group. The music for Viduthalai has been composed by the legendary Ilaiyaraaja, marking his first collaboration with Vetrimaan.

The score for the film was also the first to be recorded at Ilaiyaraaja’s new studio. Ilaiyaraaja had a falling out with Prasad Studios with whom he had always collaborated since almost the beginning of his career.

Advertisement

Vetrimaan and producer of the film Elred Kumar showed a heartwarming gesture of gratitude to Ilaiyaraaja for composing music for the film. Both of them gifted Ilaiyaraaja a bouquet of flowers as a token of respect. The official handle of RS Infotainment, the banner under which Elred Kumar produces films, shared the photos.

Viduthalai Part 1 has drawn a lot of critical acclaim from the common audience as well as politicians. Thol Thirumavalavan, chairperson of the Dalitoutfit Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, praised the movie and called director Vetrimaaran “not just a creator but a professor" who describes class contradictions. “He [Vetrimaaran] realizes that organizing and politicizing the people is an essential requirement," Thirumavalavan said in a tweet. “Government means authority; Power is a weapon; Arms means arrogance; Arrogance means blood of common people," he added.

Advertisement

Bhavani Sre, the younger sister of GV Prakash, co-stars with Soori in this movie and Rajeev Menon and Gautham Menon play important supporting roles. Earlier, there were reports that the character of Soori was based on the life of real-life bandit Veerappan but the makers rubbished the rumours. Initially, being made as a single film, Vetrimaan decided to split Viduthalai into two parts.

Read all the Latest Movies News here