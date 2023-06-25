Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Almost Worked In This Shah Rukh Khan Film But Got Rejected

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. Fans are eager to see them star together in a film or project. While Vicky recently expressed that he would love to work with her in a film, actor Sharib Hashmi revealed that, the Masaan actor had chance to work with Katrina in a film but didn’t happen.

Yes, you read it right. Reportedly, Vicky Kaushal had auditioned for his role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan but was rejected. In an interview with Aajtak, Sharib revealed that Vicky had auditioned to play Shah Rukh Khan’s friend Zain’s role. “Vicky auditioned for Zain’s role but the makers thought he didn’t suit the part. I was shocked when he told me about this. But this is the journey and destiny of actors. Also, wherever we both are today, we are happy and satisfied." Jab Tak Hai Jaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles. It was Yash Chopra’s last directorial.

Earlier last month, a video went viral in which Vicky Kaushal expressed his desire to work with Katrina. A journo asked him, “We wanted you and Katrina to see you together in a film. Is there any chance for the same?" To this, Vicky Kaushal replied, “I really hope that day comes soon yaar. You direct and produce the film. But seriously I hope it happens soon. When the right project comes home, it’ll definitely happen."

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He was seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan.

Speaking of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky and Sara portray a happily married couple, celebrating little things, and stealing moments for keeping their spark alive. However, as they live in a joint family, their otherwise perfect marriage lacks one thing - the need for privacy. Hence, in order to have that, the couple fakes a divorce, battles all odds, and fakes a hundred fights only to have a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme.

News18 gave the film three stars and wrote in its review: “The on-screen chemistry between Vicky and Sara is palpable, and they infuse every frame with warmth. They balance each other well. Their banter is laced with perfect comic timing. Their fights look too real and intense. The comforting music and songs are another strong element in the film which beautifully captures the small-town charm, its people, and the kind of conversations and societal norms, people submit to."