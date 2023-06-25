Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Holiday Photo From New York Goes Viral, Couple Pose With Fan

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. Fans love their chemistry and often shower them with love and praise. Well, recently fans have gone frenzy after a photo of them on holiday in New York went viral on social media. The adorable picture showcased the couple’s smiles as they posed alongside a fan.

In the photo, we can see the couple, wearing causals, posing with a fan. The actress is not wearing makeup and looks very beautiful in a simple look. Looks like they are vacationing in New York. A few days ago, the couple was spotted at the airport when they were leaving the city. While they didn’t reveal where they were flying to. The viral photo was shared on Katrina Kaif’s Instagram fan page. Currently, many celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family have flown to London for vacation.

Take a look at the photo here: