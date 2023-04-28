Vicky Kaushal And Rashmika Mandanna To Romance Each Other In Dinesh Vijan’s Chhava? Here’s What We Know

Vicky Kaushal is all set to collaborate with Dinesh Vijan again after filming the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke with Sara Ali Khan. Buzz is that, the actor is all set to share the screen space with Rashmika Mandanna for a period drama titled Chhava.

According to a report in Peepingmoon, Vicky would be essaying the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of the Maratha empire’s founder and the great warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The production has been in full swing. “Although the film is primarily about Sambhaji Maharaj’s bravery, ultimate sacrifice, and strategies for winning wars, it also features an emotional love story between a husband and wife. Sambhaji Raje and his wife jointly held the throne as the emperor. She used to handle all political decisions while he was away from the Maratha capital due to warfare."

The source also revealed that Rashmika was always the first choice from the beginning and was locked following her look test. “She will receive voice coaching for this movie to help her embody her historical persona, while Vicky will train for four months to become proficient in sword fighting, horseback riding, and archery."

Laxman Utekar has reportedly begun the prepping and has gotten top-notch creative and technical talents on board to make the project big. Apparently, the project is touted to be the

most expensive project coming out of Maddock Films, which is best known for its modest-budget films like Hindi Medium, Stree, Luka Chuppi, and Bhediya, among others. Chhava will be the production house’s first historical project. The project will mark Vicky and Rashmika’s first film collaboration. The duo had earlier worked together for an underwear commercial.

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Rashmika on the other hand was last seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.

