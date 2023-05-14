Vicky Kaushal And Sara Ali Khan's Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer To Drop Soon, Details Inside

After a long wait, Vicky Kaushal is all set to entertain his fans with his upcoming film, the title of which was kept under wraps. Finally, the actor unveiled the title teaser of Sara Ali Khan starrer along with the release date. Needless to say, the fans of the dashing star are as excited as him.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle and dropped the title announcement teaser that had some cute and wholesome glimpses of him romancing his co-star Sara Ali Khan in various poses. The crisp teaser was also accompanied with a romantic song that is crooned by Arijit Singh. The caption read, “Romantic? Ya dramatic? Kya lagta hai aapko, kaisi hone waali hai humari kahani #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke Trailer Out tomorrow. In cinemas on June 2, 2023."

Advertisement

As soon as the Govinda Naam Mera actor unveiled the title of the film, celebs and fans swarmed the comment section to express their excitement. Mozez Khan wrote, “Waiting(with clapping and heart eyes emojis)". One of the fans commented, “Super Se Upar Lagti Hai!" Another one wrote, “What an amazing song! Lovely! Everyone fall in love with this song. Romantic ho ya dramatic when Vicky Kaushal becomes the best actor, then movie or song is always super hit." Someone else said, “All the best! So excited! You and Sara on fire!"

Last year, speculations were rife that Vicky and Sara would play a married couple in the film, although no official confirmation has been made by the filmmakers. Following Shah Rukh Khan’s confirmation of the revised release date for Jawan, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal the new release date for Vicky and Sara’s films. Alongside his tweet, Taran had also shared a fresh still of the reel couple from the project.

The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.