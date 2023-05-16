Vicky Kaushal Birthday: Masaan to Uri, 5 Must-watch Movies of the Versatile Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VICKY KAUSHAL: From his humble beginnings in theatre to becoming one of the most sought-after actors in the industry, Vicky Kaushal has truly carved a niche for himself. With over 14 films to his credit, the actor has won multiple accolades for his exceptional performances. He made his debut as an actor in Kashyap’s production Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012), where he played a small but memorable role.

His acting skills soon caught the attention of Bollywood filmmakers, and he went on to star in films such as Masaan (2015), Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016), Raazi (2018), Sanju (2018), Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), and Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship (2020) among others. As we celebrate his birthday, let’s take a look at his top five films that showcase his talent and versatility as an actor.