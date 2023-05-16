Vicky Kaushal Birthday: This is How Actor's Love Story With His Wife Katrina Kaif Started

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VICKY KAUSHAL: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood. Their fans refer to them by a special nickname- VicKat. Katrina and Vicky’s love story resonates with people a lot. From swooning over Katrina on a talk show to tying the knot with the actress in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan, Vicky has shown that anything is possible in love. On his birthday, let’s take a look at how the romance amid the actors.

Katrina Kaif admitted that she might look good with Vicky Kaushal on the Koffee With Karan show in 2018. In another episode, host Karan Johar told Vicky that Katrina appreciated his work in Uri and stated that they would make a nice couple on-screen. The actor was on cloud nine to learn about it and faked fainting on the couch.

Later the two were seen interacting with each other on Anupama Chopra’s podcast show Tapecast. Clips of the show went viral, sparking rumours that the two might be dating.

The duo remained tight-lipped about their bond till they tied the knot on December 9 2021 in a lavish, but intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

Since their marriage, the duo have often treated their fans with glimpses of their life together. They share candid shots from vacations and festive celebrations. Last year, Katrina and Vicky spent their first Karwa Chauth together.

A few months back they also shared pictures from their fun-filled Holi celebrations. Last year Katrina was back on Koffee with Karan, where it all started, and revealed how her love story with the Masaan star progressed. She said on the show that, “I did not know much about him. He was just a name I had heard of but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over."

Vicky and Katrina seem to be falling more in love with each other every day. Recently, at the 68th Filmfare awards, Vicky was caught up in a candid conversation where he mentioned that he is still head over heels for Katrina and that she makes him swoon wherever she tries to speak in Punjabi.