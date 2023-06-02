Vicky Kaushal Dances to Viral Punjabi Song Obsessed On Stage, Gets Loudest Cheers; Watch

Vicky Kaushal’s love for Punjabi songs is known to all. However, looks like, his new favourite song is Riar Saab and Abhijay Sharma’s Obsessed. A video of the actor from a recent Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotional event in Delhi has surfaced online in which Vicky can be seen dancing to the song Obsessed. He flaunts his moves and killer expressions and leaves the audience cheering out loud.

Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan can also be spotted in the video. This is not the first time that Vicky is seen grooving to Riar Saab’s song. A few days back also, Vicky shared a video of himself vibing to Obsessed on his Instagram stories.

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar. It is for the first time that Vicky and Sara will be sharing the screen. The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and ever since, fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal talked about the movie and revealed why it is a ‘great film’ to release in theatres. “It’s a theatrical release for both of us after a long time. We were discussing that our theatrical releases before this were pre-Covid. I was telling Sara the same thing while coming here. It’s a great film to bring to the theatre because it’s a true family film, something you’ll enjoy watching with your entire family," he said. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Besides Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his pipeline, the shooting for which is likely to start in September this year.