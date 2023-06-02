Vicky Kaushal Drops Pic With Sara Ali Khan From 'Shoot Ka Pehla Din' As ZHZB Hit Theatres

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke have finally released today. For the last few days, the lead actors were seen promoting the film in various cities including Jaipur, New Delhi, and others. However, today, the Sam Bahadur actor took to his social media and shared a picture from the first day of the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke set.

Both are dressed in their character. Vicky, who is playing Kappu in the film, is seen wearing a blue colour tee with a jacket and Sara Ali Khan is wearing a blue printed saree. She has also applied sindoor and worn a mangal sutra. The actress is essaying the role of Somya. “Shoot ka pehla din aur aaj release ka pehla din… same to same gudgudi ho rahi hai! Kappu aur Somya aaj se hue aapke. Pyaar dijiyega… sahparivaar! #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke IN CINEMAS NOW!!!," his caption read.

Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram handle and shared unseen pictures from the set. “Somya ka sun, Theatres mein aao and karo fun, Behlao hamara heart aur mann," reads her caption.

Take a look at the photo here:

With a smile that radiates infectious energy, Vicky Kaushal appears to be thoroughly enjoying himself on the film set. The release of “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" has generated a wave of anticipation among fans. The film trailer promises a unique narrative. Fans expressed their support and excitement in the comments section, showering the actor with praise and well wishes. One of the fans wrote, “Goodluck Vicky." Another wrote, “Sara or viiki sr apki jodi best h pr."

The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. He also has Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his kitty. The shooting will commence in September this year. He is already started training for the film. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.