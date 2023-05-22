Vicky Kaushal Enjoys 'Gossip Session', Roti-Sabzi With Family of 170 People; Photos, Videos Go Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are winning the internet with their Zara Hatke Zara Bachke promotions. The actors on Sunday made their way to Rajasthan and spent time with a family consisting of 170 people. Vicky was seen wearing the traditional Rajasthani turban while Sara was dressed in desi clothes. They sat with the ladies of the big family, enjoyed a meal and even enjoyed a good round of gossiping.

In one of the videos, Sara and Vicky were also seen singing along the ladies while eating. Sharing the post, Vicky wrote, “Gossip session- Sahparivaar! A joint Family with 170 members… Jitna bada parivaar utna hi bhi bada dil. दिल से राम राम है आप सबको! ❤️ #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke in Cinemas on 2nd June."

The post has received much love from fans, with many confessing that this is a wholesome stratergy. “Awwwwwww ❤️" a fan said. “Peheli bar sahi promotion kiya hai," added another. “This is so adorable!" a third added. “Bhai dil hi loot liya…" a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, Sara also revealed she visited Ajmer Sharif Khwaja Gharib Nawaz to offer her prayers. The actress appeared to be making her way to the Dargah alone. She shared photos from her visit and wrote, “Gratitude ."

Speaking about the film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.