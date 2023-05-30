Vicky Kaushal Evokes Goosebumps as He Sings Vande Mataram With Fans In Narendra Modi Stadium; Watch

A video of Vicky Kaushal singing Vande Mataram with fans gathered to watch CSK vs GT on Monday is now going viral. The actor made his way to Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with his Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co-star Sara Ali Khan. Videos and photos from the IPL Final of Vicky have already gone viral showing him having the best time. And now, a new video of the actor from the stadium has fans’ attention.

In the video, Vicky was seen enjoying the match from the stands when the song Vande Mataram began playing. While the crowd was heard joining in, Vicky was also seen enthusiatically joining in. The Uri: The Surgical Strike star was seen wearing a casual outfit at the match.

Watch the video below:

Besides the video of Vicky’s singing video, photos of Vicky and Sara watching the match also went viral. While the final few overs of Gujarat Titans had Sara and Vicky cheering, they were in shock to see Rashid Khon lose his wicket in the last ball of the innings. Photos of the actors watching from the stands surfaced online, with Sara visibly surprised by his wicket whereas Vicky appeared heartbroken by the wicket. Khan got out on a duck.

On the work front, Vicky and Sara are coming together for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is set in Indore. Vicky plays the role of Kapil whereas Sara plays the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.