Vicky Kaushal Goes Jewellery Shopping In Delhi, Is He Buying Kangans For Katrina Kaif?

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently promoting their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The lead actors have been traveling to cities and are also sharing a lot of updates with their fans. They are currently in New Delhi and were spotted indulging in jewellery shopping at the famous Janpath market.

In the video, shared by Yogen Shah, we can see Sara involved in selecting earrings for herself. However, what grabbed our attention was Vicky’s selection of bangles. He was seen closely examining the bangles. Looks like he is purchasing for his wife Katrina Kaif. The lead actors were seen crowded by fans who were eagerly waiting to take selfies with them. As the video went viral, many fans commented. One of the fans wrote, “Nahi. Bilkul bhi nahi. Yeh size Katrina k haath mein nahi aayega." Another wrote, “Sara’s love for Street shopping."

Later, Vicky Kaushal also visited Bangla Sahib and shared a picture on his Instagram. The actor was wearing a white colour tee paired with brown pants. The photo caption read, “1 day to go! Rabba meher bakshyo."

Watch the video here:

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on June 2. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Sam Bahadur and is rumoured to be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-led Dunki. He also has Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in his kitty. The shooting will commence in September this year. He is already started training for the film. Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Anurag Basu. This will mark their first collaboration.