Vicky Kaushal Holds Katrina Kaif Close As He Wishes His Love 'Happy Birthday'; Photos

Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday today and wishes has been pouring in from all sides. From Arjun Kapoor to Sunny Kaushal, the Phone Bhoot actress got all kinds of acknowledgement today. And it seems her birthday is finally complete now after Vicky Kaushal’s mushy birthday post for his lady love.

On Sunday, Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures from their undisclosed romantic getaway. The lovebirds can be seen looking at each other romantically with the ocean and the setting sun in the backdrop. Katrina wore a yellow dress and Vicky looked ecstatic in his white shirt. Needless to say but their chemistry was palpable. He penned the caption, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love! ❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, fans swooned all over the comment section to see their favourite stars in love. One of them commented, “Love is in the air water everywhere ❤️." Another one wrote,"You always make our day! Happy bday to our dearest Katrina ❤️🙌." Someone else said, “The perfect couple of Bollywood ❤️." A fan also stated, “Made for eachother ❤️."

From romantic dates to cute photos together, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are definitely couple goals. The two tied the knot in December 2021 and have been going strong since then. On Saturday morning, Vicky and Katrina were snapped at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off for a vacation to celebrate the latter’s birthday.

In a video posted by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, Vicky and Katrina were seen holding hands as they made their way to the airport. Katrina looked classy and casual in her floral shirt and ripped jeans, while her husband kept it simple. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor sported blue track pants and a white tee. He accessorised his look with a black sweatshirt and cap. The couple looked happy as they got papped in the early morning of Saturday. While it was being said that the two are travelling to celebrate Katrina’s birthday, details regarding their destination are not known as of now.

Vicky and Katrina’s love story is straight out of a fairytale. They began dating discreetly in 2019, and after a lot of speculation, they finally tied the knot in 2021. The wedding was held at Sawai Madhopur with only close friends and family members in attendance.