Vicky Kaushal In Shock When Asked If He'll DIVORCE Katrina Kaif To Marry 'Better Actress'; Watch

Vicky Kaushal was left speechless after a journalist asked the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke star if he would divorce Katrina Kaif if he finds a better actress to marry. The question was asked at the trailer launch of the film. In the video shared by a paparazzo, Vicky was stunned when the question was asked while Sara Ali Khan’s jaws also had dropped.

However, after taking a moment, Vicky joked, “Sir, yeh sun lo shaam ko ghar bhi jana hai (Sir, I have to go home in the evening)." He then continued, “Aise teethe meedhe sawal puch rahe ho, abhi bachcha hu, bada toh ho lene do. Kaise jawab du iska main. Itna khatarnak sawal pucha hai. Sir janomo janomo tak How are you asking such twisted questions? How will I answer this? Such a deadly question you’ve asked. Sir this marriage is for eternity)." Hearing this everyone was laughing.

As soon as the video was shared, fans quickly expressed their disappointment and said that there will be no other Katrina Kaif. One of the fans wrote, “There will never be another Katrina Kaif in Bollywood or anyone else better than her she’s one of her kind." Another wrote, “Vickey ke liye Katrina ke baad koi hai hi nhi, she’s the love of his life and literally Katrina Kaif se better kya Katrina se match bhi nhi ho sakta koi!" A fans also commented, “He married to the love of his life…and u dumb heada asking such questions."

Vicky married Katrina is December 2021. The intimate wedding took place in Rajasthan with only close family and friends invited. The couple was reportedly dating for a while before they tied the knot.

Meanwhile, the trailer has received a good positive response. The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s voice who introduces Sara and Vicky’s character. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.