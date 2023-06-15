Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Jet Off On Romantic Vacay After Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success; Watch

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. Katrina and Vicky have been shelling out major couple goals ever since they tied the knot in December 2021 and never fail to grab eyeballs every time they step outside the confines of their house. After the success of Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, it seems the actor is heading for a romantic vacation with wifey Katrina Kaif as they were spotted together at Mumbai airport in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

In a video shared by popular paparazzo handle Yogen Shah, Vicky and Katrina were seen arriving at the airport in their swanky. Not only that, the lovely couple twinned in a pair of black hoodies and black lower pants. They also paired it up with sunglasses as well as Vicky donned a black cap. While it’s not clear where they were heading, they acknowledged the paps with a smile on their face.

Just yesterday, Vicky Kaushal drove our midweek blues away by sharing an adorable photo with Katrina Kaif. The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo in which the couple are seen enjoying a twilight hour in their balcony. However, instead of watching the sunset, they are lost in each others’ eyes.

In the photo, Katrina is seen wearing a gorgeous orange summer dress while her hair is left loose. Meanwhile, Vicky was seen wearing a light brown shirt with a pair of denim pants. The couple was seen holding hands and lost in conversation in the photo. Vicky shared the photo with a home and heart emoji. He added the song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from his film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.