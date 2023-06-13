Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon Hug At Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Bash; Fans Say 'Cast Them Together Already'

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, has exceeded expectations at the box-office. The rom-com earned Rs 15 crore in its second weekend and has now surpassed the 50 crore milestone. The team is thrilled with this success. To celebrate the achievement, Vicky, Sara, director Laxman Utekar and producer Dinesh Vijan hosted a party on Monday evening. Vicky opted for black, casual co-ords, while Sara looked stylish in a pair of blue jeans and a white t-shirt. She added a touch of flair to her look with striking yellow statement earrings.

Kriti Sanon, who has a longstanding association with Dinesh Vijan, joined the celebration to show her support for the team. In fact, Kriti’s critically acclaimed film Mimi was directed by Laxman Utekar, who is also the director of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The actress looked stunning in a royal blue bodycon dress. That apart, the success party was attended by the music composer duo Sachin Jigar.

As soon as Kriti made her way to the venue, she was greeted by none other than the lead actor of the film – Vicky Kaushal. The two shared a warm hug and the video is now going viral on the internet. Soon after, Sara, too, joined in and was spotted posing with the duo. Check out the video right here: