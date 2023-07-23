Vicky Kaushal Looks Effortlessly Handsome In Comfy Casuals, Enjoys Driving In Rain; Photo

Vicky Kaushal, one of the most handsome-looking actors in Bollywood, on Sunday, was spotted enjoying driving in the rain. The Sam Bahadur actor looked handsome in comfy casuals. He was wearing a simple white shirt which left fans swooning.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor dropped a video in which he was seen enjoying the monsoon weather in Mumbai. He donned a simple white shirt paired with jeans. Vicky was also singing his favourite song. His caption reads, “Nothing like morning drive on a rainy Sunday." To note, the actor is currently basking under the success of his romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The film also starring Sara Ali Khan has performed well at the box office.

Take a look at the photo here:

Recently, in of her interview with Siddharth Kanan, Katrina spoke about how she is different from her husband Vicky Kaushal. Kanan asked, “You pamper Vicky more, or Vicky pampers you more?" Katrina replied, “Vicky pampers me more". He then asked if Vicky is a ‘brings the world to your feet’ type, to which the actress said, “No, just indulges me more". When quizzed about who makes the plans for special occasions in life, the Bang Bang! actress straight forwardly replies, “Me..Yeah..". Siddharth curiously asked, “Vicky must be doing something right?" to which Katrina funnily said, “He comes.. he comes a lot, yeah shows up..he attends.’