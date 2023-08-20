Vicky Kaushal Looks Effortlessly Hot In Beard, Slays In Comfy Casuals At Airport; Watch

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most good-looking and bankable actors in Bollywood. His last film with Sara Ali Khan Zara Hatke Zara Bachke performed well at the box office. Well, he often gets spotted at the airport and today also once again he also grabbed fans’ attention with his impeccable sense of style. The actor was spotted at the airport, exuding a casual yet effortlessly hot look.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Vicky was seen with full grown beard. His beard game was on point as he confidently sported a well-groomed beard, adding a rugged charm to his overall appearance. The beard perfectly complemented his chiseled jawline. He even poses for the shutterbugs before heading towards the airport. In no time, fans were seen commenting on the photo. They praised his looks and dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Watch the video here:

Vicky Kaushal is set to star in another family drama. Bankrolled by Yash Raj Films, The Great Indian Family also features Manushi Chillar in the lead role. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 22. The makers recently unveiled the first teaser, offering a sneak peek into the comical family drama. Set in rural India, the storyline revolves around the chaos that unfolds within Vicky’s character’s family due to unexpected events beyond their control.