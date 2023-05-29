Vicky Kaushal Hosts 'Hotel Cricket' Ahead of CSK vs GT IPL Finale Match, Says 'Baarish Se Rehna...'

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will face off in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 28. It will be an incredible 10th IPL final for MS Dhoni and CSK who will be gunning for their fifth IPL title and try to go joint-top with Mumbai Indians (MI) as the two most successful teams in the league’s history. Initially, the big finale was supposed to take place on Sunday but it had to be postponed due to heavy rains. Vicky Kaushal who is in Ahmedabad to witness the face-off has urged fans to tune in for the same.

In a video shared by Govinda Naam Mera actor, Vicky Kaushal can be seen playing cricket in his hotel lobby with three other individuals. The video starts with him hitting the ball hard and talking to the camera and expressing his excitement for the final game. Dressed in a black T-Shirt and jeans, Vicky Kaushal requested everyone to watch the match with family and for those coming to the stadium, he’ll see them there.

He also wrote the caption, “Yeh IPL16 Final hai Zara Hatke… baarish se rehna padega Zara Bachke! The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! CSK vs GT Watch the IPL 16 finale with me on Star Sports today at 7:30 PM. @starsportsindia #IPLonStar #CSKvsGT."

Following his post about the IPL finale, fans took to the comment section to express their love for the Masaan actor. A fan wrote, “This guy is really down to earth ❤️ I really like his vibes..n I think katrina is lucky, girl.." Another one commented, “Cricket hai to phir mujhe aur kya chahiye ❤️❤️!" Someone else said, “Babyyyy how so hottttt?!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky Kaushal will soon be seen in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke along with Sara Ali Khan. The film marks their first collaboration together. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and is directed by Laxman Utekar. The film is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023. Besides this, Vicky has reportedly also been roped in for a biopic of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. However, there is no official announcement regarding this as of now.