Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Was Drunk A Day Before His Wedding With Katrina Kaif; Says 'Badi Masti Ki...'

During the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal made a dapper appearance alongside by Sara Ali Khan. As part of the promotions, the actor was asked about married life, weddings, and couples. In a funny twist, Vicky shared a few hilarious incidents that occurred during his own wedding with Katrina Kaif.

While discussing their marriage, Vicky revealed that he was drunk a day before the wedding and had a terrible hangover. “Ek din phele, I was drunk. Shaadi ke ek din bad I was hungover. Serious haan, fact hain. Badi masti ki humne," (I was drunk a day before the wedding and was hungover a day after it. We had too much fun)," he shared.

On December 9, 2021, surrounded by their intimate circle of friends and family, the couple tied the knot in Rajasthan. The private wedding ceremony was held at the enchanting Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

Speaking of the wedding, Vicky said, “Humare shaadi mein naa, clearly pata tha ladhka wala kaunsa hain, ladhki waale kaunse hain. Ek pura Punjab se aur ek UK se. Sab bar mein the. Par khaane ke maamle mein. Punjabis ko kaun beat kar sakta hain (At our wedding, it was clear who represented the groom’s side and who represented the bride’s side. One was from Punjab, and the other was from the UK. While both sides flocked to the bar, when it came to food, no one could beat the Punjabis).

Meanwhile, the trailer received a positive response. It opens with Pankaj Tripathi’s voice who introduces Sara and Vicky’s character. The film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios and directed by Laxman Utekar, it is scheduled for release on June 2, 2023.

