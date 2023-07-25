Vicky Kaushal Reveals He Wasn't Allowed To Drive His Parents' Car

Vicky Kaushal, the lead actor of Masaan, proved to the entire nation with his debut film that his talent is unbeatable and his performances have a certain warmth and relatability which make people wait desperately for his movies. Yesterday, his debut film Masaan, his career-best performance, celebrated its 8th anniversary. On the occasion, Vicky, often in light due to his marriage with Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif, opened up a few pages of his past and shared some interesting details.

Vicky recalled his struggling days as an actor and revealed that the way his parents treated him then — and how they do now — is the reason why he has remained the same even after his success. In an interview with Film Companion, he talked about the middle-class values engrained in him to the extent that he’d never be able to rise above them completely.

Before his big debut in Bollywood, Vicky worked as an assistant director with Anurag Kashyap on his 2012 blockbuster gangster drama Gangs of Wasseypur. Vicky’s mom Veena Kaushal is the homemaker and dad is the veteran action director Sam Kaushal. He has a younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, who is also an actor.

Vicky on his struggling days

In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky said, “My parents always made sure that both Sunny and I knew the difference between necessity and luxury. They always kept saying that necessity is something that will be provided to you, luxury is something you’ll have to earn on your own. That demarcation was always there. When we were going to college, when I was an AD whatever, we had a second car at home but I was never allowed to drive it. Unless I have to take mom to drop her for yoga. But if I have to go for my job, for my work, even if I have to go to Anurag sir’s office or auditions wagerah (etc.), I had to take a bus or an auto. I can’t solo-drive a car. You had to earn your car to do that".

Vicky on trolling and his mom

“Mujhe yaad hai ek baar (I remember once) in 2018 or ‘19, one of the leading publications wrote a list of ‘Most Desirable’ and mera naam aa gaya tha usmei (My name was there in the list). I had come back from a trip. Doston ke sath khoob khaya, masti ki ye wo toh (I had eaten and enjoyed a lot with friends so turned fat). And I came back, I’m just lying down, my shirt is open and my mom is like, ‘Aa dekh lo, ye hai most desirable’ (See, he’s the most desirable). Trolling jab ghar pe hoti hai na aap shant rehte ho (You keep quiet when you get trolled at home). Internet can’t shape me (laughs)," Vicky added.