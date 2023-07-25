Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Mother Teased Him After He Got A Little Overweight: ‘Yeh Hai Most Desirable’

Vicky Kaushal is currently one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Through his performance, he has created a niche for himself in a very less time. But this success has not let him forget his roots. In an interview with Film Companion, Vicky said that success has not changed anything in him as middle-class values have been drilled into him.

In the interview, he revealed how his mother sometimes teases him. Recalling a funny anecdote, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor said, “I remember, in 2018 or 2019, one of the leading publications put me on a list of the ‘most desirable’ men. And I had come back from a trip where I’d had great fun with friends. We ate a lot, so I was a little (gestures to suggest that he was overweight). And I came back, I was lying down, shirt open, and my mom is like, ‘Ae dekh lo, yeh hai most desirable’. When you get trolled at home, you remain grounded. Internet can’t shake me."

In the same interview, he even praised his wife Katrina Kaif. “Knowing her, not everything was going as per her, she has really hustled and worked hard and aced it. I don’t want to cross a line on her behalf but I truly feel that like there was Hema Malini’s era, Rekha’s era and I truly feel she has achieved that sort of milestone on her merit," he added.