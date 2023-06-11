Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Is A Meticulous Birthday Planner, 'Itna Mera Dimag Nahi Chalta Jitna..'

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are the ultimate power couple of Bollywood. The affable and endearing actor duo have been making headlines ever since they tied the knots in December 2021. Hence, when Vicky Kaushal graced the sets of Kapil Sharma Show, it was only natural for the comedian and actor to ask Vicky about his birthday celebration that was wholly planned out by Katrina Kaif.

When Kapil Sharma asked the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor about how the birthday celebrations have changed ever since he got hitched to Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal answered, “Pichla saal wo pehle birthday tha, shaadi ke baad wala. Humne phir doston ke sath hi manaya. Uss group me ab Katrina bhi thi, toh hum sab ne sath me hin manaya (Last year was my first birthday after marriage, and we again celebrated with friends. Katrina was also in that group now, so we all celebrated together)."

He shared further, “Hum dono mei Katrina ‘planner’ hai. Itna mera dimag nahi chalta jitna wahan planning ho jati hai (Katrina is the planner between the two of us. I can’t even begin to think at the level at which she plans)."