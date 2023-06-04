Vicky Kaushal Reveals Katrina Kaif Learnt a Punjabi Song For Him But It Was Not At All Romantic

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved couples in BTown. The duo don’t shy away from expressing their love for each other with their thoughtful gestures. Having said that, Katrina had once tried to learn a romantic Punjabi song for Vicky, but ended up choosing the wrong song.

In an interview with ABP, Vicky revealed that he doesn’t remember which song his wife learned, but he shared that Katrina thought the song was romantic and wanted to sing it for him. “I don’t remember which song she sang but this one song she learnt, she thought it was a romantic song and wanted to sing that to me. But the actual meaning of the song was ‘mere se panga loge, toh main goli maar dunga (if you cross me, I’ll shoot you). I said, I’m finding this romantic, but please don’t sing this song in front of anyone else."

When asked about his bonding with Katrina, the actor shared, “I think we connect on a human level more than anything else. Emotions are universal, so when you find that person when you feel that you can genuinely be your true self, then nothing else matters."

Vicky also added that Katrina has started speaking a ‘little bit’ of Punjabi now. “She speaks a little bit of Punjabi now. If you ask her, ‘Ki haal chaal? (How are you?),’ she says, ‘Vadhiya hai (I am fine).’ Some time back she learned a Punjabi song. With me, it comes naturally to me. I listen to a lot of Punjabi songs, I don’t understand other songs, I don’t understand English songs."

Earlier last year, in an interview with Filmfare, Vicky shared that his marriage with Katrina is ‘beautiful’. “Because it puts you in a peaceful, blissful state of mind that makes you feel loved all the time. And when you feel loved, you feel like giving love not just at home but outside the house as well. It just brings out the best version of yourself." He also added how having Katrina as his companion for life is ‘just the most beautiful thing to happen.’

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got married on December 9, 2021 in Rajasthan. The couple had an intimate wedding with only close friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal recently starred in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film has been garnering positive responses from fans and critics and is doing well at the box office.