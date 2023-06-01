Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sara Ali Khan Scolded Her Mother Amrita Singh For Buying ...

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal recently made a guest appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotions of their upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. During their interaction with host-comedian Kapil Sharma, Vicky revealed a funny anecdote from the time on the sets. He recalled that once he overheard Sara having an argument with her mother Amrita Singh over the phone. It so happened that Sara was reprimanding her mother for buying a towel, worth Rs 1600.

Vicky enquired Sara what was going on. “Sara was scolding Amrita ma’am. I inquired about the matter, and she replied, ‘Mom doesn’t have any common sense; she bought a towel worth Rs 1600." Vicky was also candid in sharing that Sara had a reputation for being frugal, to which the actress agreed.

Sara admitted that she was quite conscious of spending too much, and keeps a note on all the expenses. According to the Singham Returns actress, she was aware that the towel was very expensive as she had seen about 2-3 similar towels in her vanity van.

Kapil Sharma later asked Vicky Kaushal about her recent characters in films where he played a submissive husband. “In my previous film (Govinda Naam Mera), I was getting beaten up, and in this one too… at least it’s not happening in my real home," joked the URI actor, who is married to Katrina Kaif.

Vicky further opened up about the box-office expectations of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He said, “The box office is highly unpredictable, and word of mouth can significantly impact its dynamics on the very first day. I anticipate an opening in the range of Rs. 1.50-2 crore. If the response is positive, the film can gain momentum throughout the day, but if it falls short of expectations, the numbers may decline."

“The film is planned to release on over 1500 screens, which is a commendable count, and there are other factors that can contribute to a strong start. Therefore, I genuinely hope they make the most of these opportunities," he added.

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is scheduled to release in theatres on June 2. Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal, the lead actors, have been actively promoting the film across different cities in India. As part of their promotional tour, they also attended the IPL final.