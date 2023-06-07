Vicky Kaushal Reveals Sara Ali Khan Takes Home Pillows From Airport Lounges; Says 'Aisa Kaun Karta Hain?'

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke has received positive reviews and the post-release promotions are still on in full swing. The duo has been travelling across the length and breadth of the country to promote the film. Today, during a promotional event in Mumbai, Vicky went on to reveal a funny anecdote involving Sara, but the latter, who calls herself a stingy, was far from embarrassed!

During the event, Sara confessed to taking home complimentary toiletries from hotels. She said, “Mujhe excess baggage ka funda pata nehi tha. Ekbar hum airport mein the aur meri mummy ko pata chala that we are 10 kg overweight. She thought aise kaise ho sakta hai. We had gone somewhere for one month, Aur ek month mein jitne shampoo, conditioner, lotion, toothpaste milte the, maine sab jhor ke daal diya tha. par excess baggage mein bahut pay karna padha. Ab main kam kam keti hoon (I was not aware of the concept of excess baggage. Once, we were at the airport and my mother found out that we were 10 kg overweight. She couldn’t believe it. We had gone somewhere for a month, and within that month, I had packed all the complimentary shampoos, conditioners, lotions, and toothpaste that I got my hands on. But we had to pay a lot for the excess baggage. So, now I take home a few at a time).