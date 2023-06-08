Vicky Kaushal Reveals That He Avoids Early Morning Conversations With Katrina Kaif, 'When We Wake Up..'

Lights, camera, and love! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif won each other’s hearts with their irresistible charm. Keeping their romance under wraps, this dynamic duo surprised the world when they exchanged vows in 2021. Although they remained tight-lipped for years, the couple has now begun to open up about their married life. From secrets to heartfelt revelations, this Bollywood power couple continues to amaze fans with their chemistry, reminding them that sometimes, the most captivating love stories are the ones we least expect. Maintaining that trajectory, Vicky Kaushal in a recent interview revealed that Katrina Kaif is poles apart to her in terms of morning routine.

Talking about the same, Vicky Kaushal shared with News Tak, “When we wake up in the morning, we are two very different people. It takes me two hours to properly wake up. I wake up, relax, have some coffee, some breakfast, so I can’t talk much in the morning. And she wakes up with a lot of energy."

Advertisement

He added, “She wants to discuss everything as soon as wakes up in the morning. And I can’t process that. So sometimes I try to get out of that discussion in the morning. I need at least 2-3 cups of coffee and after that I can get involved in the discussion."