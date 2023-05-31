Vicky Kaushal Reveals Truth Behind His Viral Proposal To Katrina Kaif: 'Kisi Ko Pata Nahi Hai...'

It is no secret that Vicky Kaushal’s first proposed to Katrina Kaif at an awards show. Vicky was seen going down on one knee and proposing to Katrina, even before they began dating. Today, fans often revisit the memory and believe that the actors were destined to tie the knot. Now, Vicky revealed the whole story behind the proposal. The actor, who was hosting an awards show in 2019, revealed that he wasn’t asked to specifically propose to Katrina.

Speaking at a press conference of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Ahmedabad earlier this week, Vicky was asked something that he has done which is ‘hatke’ and reveal one thing that he needs to be ‘bachke.’ While Vicky revisited the incident that led to him becoming an actor as his ‘hatke’ event, he pondered hard to think of a ‘bachke’ event. A journalist present in the room suggested that he should remain ‘bachke’ of saying things at awards show for his manifests them to happen in real life. She cited the example of him proposing to Katrina and ending up marrying her.

Vicky then revealed that he was asked to propose to any actress that would come on stage and as luck would have it, it was Katrina. “Wo, actually kisi ko pta nhi hai. Baad me clip jo famous hua wo bas mere aur Katrina ka tha, aur tabhi hum pehli baar mile the, but uss film award me joke ye tha ki jo b heroine aa rhi thi stage pe toh usko yahi line bolna tha. Toh wo line maine bola har heroine ko tha usse raat (Nobody knew which actress would come on stage. The clip that got famous featured Katrina but it was our first meeting. The joke at the award event was that I had to propose to whichever heroine walked onto the stage. So, I said that line to each heroine that night)."

A few months after the awards show, news broke out that Vicky and Katrina are dating. Throughout 2020, fans were hoping they’d make their relationship official. Eventually, in December 2021, the couple tied the knot.