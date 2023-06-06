Vicky Kaushal, Sara Visit Siddhivinayak, Distribute Prasad Amid Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success

In the pictures that surfaced online, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen sporting traditional outfits. While Vicky wore a white kurta-pyjama, Sara looked prettiest in a cream-coloured ethnic outfit. Check out the pictures here:

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are currently enjoying the success of their recently released movie, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. On Tuesday, the two actors visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings. They were also seen distributing prasad to the paparazzi and other visitors at the holy place.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s Siddhivinayak visit comes at a time when Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is inching close to the Rs 30 crore mark at the box office. The movie has been touching the right chord with audiences where the opening weekend saw a net box office collection totalling up to Rs 22.59 cr with a 31.15 per cent jump on the first day, followed by a 37.50 per cent jump on the next. Monday also witnessed an excellent hold with the day’s collections at Rs 4.14 cr, pushing the overall collections to Rs 26.73 cr.

Released on June 2, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is the first time that Vicky and Sara shared the screen. The film revolves around the life of an Indore-based married couple, who fake their divorce to get a flat for themselves, through a very valid government scheme. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Studios, the film is directed by Laxman Utekar.