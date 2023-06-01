Vicky Kaushal Starrer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Shooting To Begin From September; Deets Inside

Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for his next release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke co starring Sara Ali Khan. The trailer has been getting a lot of love from the audience. The makers are seen leaving no stone unturned for the promotion of the film. Recently, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama, director Laxman Utekar shares details about his next film Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Sharing the status of the upcoming film, the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke director said, “We have already started our pre-production. The film will go on floors this September. Vicky has begun his training for horse riding and sword fighting. He needs to gain a lot of weight. His training is currently in progress. Hopefully, we will start shooting in September." Earlier, it was reported that the shooting will start in October.

Well, talking to News18, he also shared why he did not cast Kriti Sanon in the film. “There is no reason that Kriti is not a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke (laughs). I felt Sara was the perfect fit to play Soumya Chawla Dubey (her character in the film). A character demands a certain actor and you come to know it when you’re writing the film. This character required Sara because of her personality, her behaviour, her masti and her naughtiness, and that is what she had to translate to the screen for her role," he said.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on June 2. Talking about the film, it is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch.