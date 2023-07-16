Vicky Kaushal Surprises Fan Mid-Air and Her Priceless Reaction Goes Viral; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal has a huge fan following and there is no doubt of that. Many times, his video of meeting with fans has gone viral on social media. And today also one such was seen around today. Vicky left a fan surprised when he called to meet her. The heartwarming incident got captured on video, showcasing the actor’s down-to-earth nature.

In the viral clip, the fan is seen super excited as she came to know that Vicky is also traveling on the same flight. She tried to go meet him but was not sure. But then to her surprise, a flight attendant came to tell her that Vicky has called her to meet. She was looking super happy as she posed with the actor. Fans called her lucky.

Watch the viral video here: