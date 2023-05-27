Vicky Kaushal Asks Sara Ali Khan To ‘Make A Heart’ As They Perform Romantic Dance on IIFA Red Carpet; Watch

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are all set to star in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and the promotions are already on in full swing. The trailer of this romantic comedy has received love from audiences and the songs have also captured a special place in the hearts of fans. One of the songs, sung by Arijit Singh, has even reached the top of the charts.

At the red carpet of IIFA 2023 tonight, held at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, Vicky sang the romantic song while Sara gestured and expressed her emotions from behind him. Sara lookes beautiful in a red décolletage crop top paired with a ruffled sari, while Vicky looked dapper in a monochrome tux. Check out the video right here:

Earlier today, The Uri actor dropped a short reel of himself from a balcony, lip syncing and smiling to the tune of ‘Phir Kya Chahiye’ from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky wore a black t-shirt and paired it with a black hat and black sunglasses. The actor happily announced the song’s milestone with a wide smile on his face. He wrote in the caption, “Aapka pyaar hai toh… #PhirAurKyaChahiye !!! Your love has made our Song the #1 song in the country. Thank You! ❤️❤️❤️ .See you all in Cinemas on 2nd June. #ZaraHatkeZaraBachke 🍿🍿🍿"

Just a day ago, Vicky Kaushal was seen taking selfies with his fans when Salman passed by with his security. While Vicky tried going up to Salman to greet him, the latter’s security pushed him away and did not let him meet the Tiger 3 star. The video had left Vicky Kaushal’s fans disappointed with a section of netizens calling Salman “rude".

Talking to the media at the Green Carpet of the mega show, Vicky said that things might not be as they seem in the video and therefore there is “no point talking" about it.