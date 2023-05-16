Vicky Kaushal Turns 35: Latest and Upcoming Movies of the Actor

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VICKY KAUSHAL: Vicky Kaushal is a complete entertainer known for his outstanding performances on the silver screen. He has amassed a significant fan following throughout India, particularly after his exceptional performances in Masaan, Uri: The Surgical Strike and more. He made his debut as an actor in Kashyap’s production Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012), where he played a small but memorable role. Currently, he is one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. On the occasion of his birthday, make sure to catch his latest and upcoming movies for an unforgettable experience.

Advertisement

Latest Movies

Govinda Naam Mera

Writer-director Shashank Khaitan’s movie Govinda Naam Mera was released last year on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. In the movie, Vicky Kaushal plays the role of a background dancer named Govind A Waghmare, who dreams of becoming a choreographer. The film portrays his struggles as he tries to balance his life between his wife Gauri, played by Bhumi Pednekar, and girlfriend Suku, portrayed by Kiara Advani.

Along with this, Govind is usually up to some mischief with his lawyer friend or caring for his wheelchair-bound mother, Asha Waghmare. However, his life takes a turn when there is a theft and a murder. Although the movie was a departure from the serious roles Vicky has portrayed, it did not receive positive reviews from critics. Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

This year, Vicky Kaushal was seen in a cameo in the Anurag Kashyap-directed film Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat. He played the title role of DJ Mohabbat, marking his fourth collaboration with Anurag Kashyap. The film, which also starred Alaya F. and Karan Mehta, explores contemporary love through Kashyap’s cinematic vision. It was presented by Zee Studios under the label of Good Bad Films. Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal played the lead role in the 2021 Hindi-language biographical historical drama film Sardar Udham. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the movie also starred Shaun Scott, Stephen Hogan, Amol Parashar, Banita Sandhu, and Kirsty Averton in supporting roles.

The film is based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from India who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former lieutenant governor of Punjab, in retaliation for the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie received positive reviews, with Vicky’s performance being praised by critics and audiences alike.

Upcoming Movies