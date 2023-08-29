Vicky Kaushal Turns Bhajan Kumar For The Great Indian Family | Check First Look Here

Vicky Kaushal’s The Great Indian Family (TGIF) with Manushi Chhillar is set to release next month, September 22. Ahead of the film’s release, Yash Raj Films took to their Instagram handle on Tuesday to unveil Vicky’s look from the movie as the “singing sensation" Bhajan Kumar. Vicky also took to his Instagram handle to announce that the film’s teaser will be out on Wednesday (August 30).

“Dil thaam ke ho jaao taiyaar… maare entry – BHAJAN KUMAR. Introducing YRF’s singing star! Arriving tomorrow," the caption of YRF’s post read.

The video opens with an enigmatic figure entering a bhajan venue in a shimmering, out-there traditional attire. This “King of Bhajans" is revealed to be Vicky Kushal, who plays the role of Bhajan Kumar in the movie. As he gets on the stage, his fans can be seen raising their hands and cheering out loud. Watch it here:

Meanwhile, Vicky posted a photo of himself in a completely opposite avatar from the Yash Raj video. He donned a simple white shirt with colourful pockets and black pants as he posed at the production house’s studio with ace filmmaker late Yash Chopra’s statue. He captioned the post, “मिलते हैं कल! (See you tomorrow) #yrf50 #TGIF ❤️🙏🏽🎶"