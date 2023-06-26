Vicky Kaushal Was Nervous About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Box Office Results; 'We Wondered If People...'

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of her romantic comedy film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Sara Ali Khan. The film made by Laxman Utekar was released on June 2 and has enjoyed a good run at the box office even after 24 days. The film managed to collect Rs 78.85 crores at the box office so far. The success of a mid-budget film like this is outstanding in the current unstable landscape of Bollywood. And even Vicky Kaushal is surprised by the response.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Vicky Kaushal admitted that he was nervous since it was not an extravagant film and focussed on a middle-class family. He stated,

Advertisement

“When the film was releasing, we were quite nervous. We wondered, will people give us a chance? We were told only big-scale spectacles are working. Our film was about a middle-class family from Indore; there was no action or big-scale extravaganza. But then, its success reminds us that the central idea - of the joys and sorrows of a middle-class family - was powerful. It reiterates that we must follow our instincts."

Commenting on the chemistry between him and Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal added, “With Sara, you don’t need any ice-breaking. You meet her and instantly feel like you’ve known her a long time. She is such a pure soul."