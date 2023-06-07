Vicky Kaushal Was Nervous About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Response, Says 'I Couldn't Sleep'

Zara Hatke zara Bachke has emerged as a surprise hit. Within its first five days, it has garnered more than Rs 30 crore at the box office, a rarity in these times. It not only has driven families to the theatres but also given its lead actors, Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, a clean hit after years. While his last big screen hit was Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Sara’s last hit was Simmba (2018). At a post-release event in Mumbai, Vicky addressed the negative chatter surrounding their film and how expectations surrounding Zara Hatke Zara Bachke wasn’t very high.

He said, “We were going through a time when a lot of things were being told about each film that came out. The formula of what would work and what wouldn’t would change with every release. But you can’t be so calculative while choosing films. It’s all about which films touches your heart. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was narrated to us at a time when it wasn’t the wisest decision to do it in terms of its scale. It was also told that such films have hit a saturation point."

As for Vicky, he chose to only trust his own instinct even while signing the project. “Some people do follow a scientific approach but when it comes to arts, you’ve to listen to your heart and go by the conviction of your director and producer. All you need to do is work with honesty. A lot of chatter was happening and they’re still going on. They’ll keep changing with every film that works and doesn’t work. But as an actor when you choose a film, it’s a personal process of how it hits you as an audience first."

With showbiz being more unpredictable than ever post the pandemic, Vicky revealed that he was particularly nervous prior to the release of his latest film. “Every film has its own different journey and I realised it with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Earlier, I used to never be nervous on a Thursday night. But I was this time around. And more than being nervous, I was curious if people would come to the theatres to watch our film and how many of them would come and whether they will like it or not," he elaborated.

Vicky added, “I had many questions in my head and I couldn’t sleep on that Thursday night. It was the first time that something of this nature was happening to me. I think it was also happening because of the phase that we’re in right now. We’re all trying to find answer to the question of what the audience wants to watch on the big screen."