Vicky Kaushal's Fan Hilariously Gatecrashes His Birthday Celebrations With ZHZB Cast; Watch Video

Vicky Kaushal who turns a year older tomorrow, kicked off his birthday celebrations with the media amid the trailer launch of his upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. His co-star Sara Ali Khan also joined him for the celebrations. The actor cut a cute cake and donned his brightest smile, while fans sang the birthday song loud. One of them in fact screamed, ‘I love you Vicky’ to get the actor’s attention. Vicky even acknowledged the gesture.

Vicky Kaushal has come a long way with rich content-driven and commercial films to his credit. Speaking of his upcoming film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the film is set in Indore, with Vicky playing the role of Kapil and Sara essaying the character of Soumya. The small-town story starts with the couple head-over-heels for each other. However, life takes a turn a few years later, with the couple constantly fighting. They eventually file for a divorce but there seems to be a catch. The trailer also revealed that Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will be bringing back Tum Kya Jano Mohabbat Kya Hai from Rishi Kapoor’s Hum Kisise Kum Naheen.

On being a part of the film, Vicky earlier shared, “I’m excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

Apart from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. He also has an untitled project with Rashmika Mandanna reportedly. He was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan and backed by Karan Johar, the film also starred Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.