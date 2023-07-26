Video Of 63-year-old Mohanlal Lifting 100 Kg Is True Fitspiration

Veteran actor Mohanlal is one star who never compromises when it comes to maintaining his fitness. He follows a strict no-compromise policy regarding his workout sessions and overall physical well-being. And his recent workout video which is going viral is proof of the same.

Mohanlal took to Instagram to showcase his incredible strength by lifting a whopping 100 kg weight during his workout. The 63-year-old actor shared the video along with a flexed biceps emoji as the caption. In the video, the Lucifer actor can be seen donning a simple blue t-shirt paired with black shorts while diligently following his trainer’s instructions in the gym.

The video has gone viral, with people applauding Mohanlal’s dedication to fitness. Users have been showering him with praise, with one expressing, “Sir, you inspire everyone," and another stating, “You are a real hero." One user also asked, “Are you 63 years old?"

Mohanlal’s trainer last month shared a picture with the actor on his birthday and wrote, “Fittest birthday. Actor Mohan Lal!!? Happy birthday big brother Lalettan!!"

Speaking of Mohanlal’s fitness, he once shared his diet regime. According to FITPAA, Mohanlal adheres to a well-balanced and nutritious diet, which includes fruits, vegetables, lean protein and healthy fats. He also steers clear of processed foods and fried items.

For breakfast, Mohanlal typically enjoys a bowl of oatmeal paired with fresh fruits and nuts. His lunch comprises a wholesome salad with grilled chicken or fish. For dinner, he eats a light meal, often including soup, grilled vegetables and a modest portion of lean protein.