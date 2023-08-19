Video Of Pakistan Audience Reviewing Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 Leaves Internet In Splits

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 is causing quite a stir at the box office. This film continues to be the top pick for audiences at theatres. Gadar 2 kicked off with an impressive Rs 40 crore opening. It crossed the Rs 300 crore-mark in the domestic box office on the seventh day. Now, after the eighth day, it has reached Rs 335.9 crore. Overseas, the film has collected Rs 33.1 crore, as per reports. Gadar 2 has powerful dialogues, which are receiving positive reactions from the audience in theatres. But some of its dialogues have been severely criticised in Pakistan. After watching Gadar 2, the Pakistani viewers have thrown various challenges at Sunny Deol. In a now-viral video, people from Pakistan can be seen challenging Sunny Deol to visit the country in funny video.

Despite the sour relations between the two neighbouring nations, this viral video suggests that Gadar 2 is garnering attention from Pakistani audiences as well. A Twitter account named Jai has shared a video in which Pakistani individuals are reacting to Sunny Deol’s new release. In the video, these Pakistani folks have a funny response to the film. One person can be heard jokingly suggesting that Sunny Deol should be invited to Pakistan to do everyday tasks including, ordering groceries, carrying a bucket of water, or buying sugar, in order to showcase his strength.

Reacting to a scene where Sunny Deol uses a hammer to fight, one person humorously commented, “If Sunny Deol comes here, we should show him how brave our kids are too."

On a different note, someone mentioned that Sunny Deol should be caught and dealt with, but then quickly adds that no one would dare to challenge him.